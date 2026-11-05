Authorities in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district on Wednesday, November 4 reopened the lower terminal site of the proposed Shillong Ropeway project after removing locks installed by the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) over alleged licensing violations.

A team of magistrates, accompanied by police personnel, reached the project site at Madan Laban and removed the locks placed at the entrance gate and the office of the company executing the ropeway project.

The KHADC had sealed the premises on October 27, alleging that the company undertaking the project was operating without obtaining the requisite licence from the autonomous district council.

Confirming the development, district authorities said magistrates and police personnel had removed the locks from the entrance gate and the company's office at the Lower Terminal Point in Madan Laban.

Following the reopening, security personnel were deployed at the site to prevent any untoward incident and maintain law and order.

The development comes amid a dispute between the state authorities and the KHADC over the council's action against the government-owned project.

Earlier, the Meghalaya Tourism Department had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against a KHADC inspector, accusing him of illegally sealing the premises of the government-owned ropeway project.

The reopening of the site marks the latest development in the dispute over the council's demand for the company to obtain the necessary licence before undertaking project-related activities.