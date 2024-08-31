The body of Bangladesh's Awami League leader Ishaque Ali Khan Panna was handed over to Bangladesh on August 31 through the Dawki-Tamabil integrated check point after he was found dead in Meghalaya.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Jaintia Hills district, C. Syrti said that authorities from the state completed handed over the body to Bangladesh officials in the morning.

Earlier, the post-mortem of Panna revealed that he was throttled to death, an official informed on August 30.

There were also injury marks on his head. Panna's decomposed body was discovered by locals in a betelnut plantation at Dona Bhoi village in East Jaintia Hills district, about 1.5 km from the Bangladesh border, on August 26.

He was identified through his passport.

The Awami League was headed by Sheikh Hasina, who resigned as Bangladesh Prime Minister and fled to India on August 5 following massive student protests. 'According to the post-mortem report, Panna died of asphyxia. His windpipe was throttled.

The Forensic Science Laboratory report will provide more details,' a senior government officer told PTI, requesting anonymity.