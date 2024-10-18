Dominic Megam Sangma's acclaimed Garo-language film "Rapture" is coming to Shillong for an extended run this November. The film, which has already made waves internationally and across India, will offer local audiences a chance to experience this celebrated work.

From November 7-11, "Rapture" will screen at Shillong's U Soso Tham Auditorium. The Art and Culture Department of the Government of Meghalaya, in partnership with Fraternity Art Cine Entertainment Shillong (FACES), will host three daily showings at 12:15 pm, 2:40 pm, and 5:15 pm.

"Rapture" has garnered significant recognition, including Sangma's Best Director Critics' Choice award at the 2024 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The film has also earned accolades at the Malaysia International Film Festival and the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) festival, alongside nominations at several prestigious international events.

Set in a Garo village, the film weaves a compelling narrative around a young boy with night blindness, against a backdrop of mysterious disappearances and organ trafficking rumours. Its nuanced storytelling and striking visuals have captivated audiences worldwide, offering a window into the rich cultural landscape of Northeast India.

The film made its homecoming debut in Meghalaya on August 15, premiering in Tura, Garo Hills. Its recent screening at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata, which included a Q&A session with Sangma, further highlighted the growing interest in cinema from India's northeastern states.

These upcoming Shillong screenings present a valuable opportunity for local cinephiles and cultural enthusiasts to experience this groundbreaking work that celebrates Garo culture on an international stage.