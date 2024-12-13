Resubelpara’s Mini Stadium came alive today as the A•we festival 2024 began, celebrating the traditions and culture of the North Garo Hills district. Spanning two days, December 13 and 14, the festival showcases a range of activities designed to promote local talents, businesses, and cultural heritage.

Deputy Speaker and Resubelpara MLA Timothy D Shira, who inaugurated the event as the chief guest, commended the district administration for organising the festival after a four-year hiatus.

Timothy D. Shira

He emphasised the festival’s role in fostering creativity, boosting local businesses, and contributing to economic growth. Shira also announced plans to make next year’s edition more grand, pledging to collaborate with other MLAs and provide financial support.

Mendipathar MLA Marthon J Sangma echoed similar sentiments, describing the festival as more than just a celebration.

Deputy Commissioner of North Garo Hills, AK Singh, outlined the objectives of the festival, noting its significance in connecting people to their roots through traditional food, music, crafts, and indigenous sports. He described the event as a reflection of the district’s diverse traditions and vibrant community spirit.

The A•we festival, unique to North Garo Hills, symbolises the hospitable nature and cultural richness of one of the Garo sub-tribes. Similar festivals with different cultural meanings are celebrated across other districts in Meghalaya.

Post-inauguration, stalls representing various government departments, including agriculture, fisheries, and handloom, were launched by the chief guest. A Health ATM for instant body vitals screening was also introduced during the event.

The two-day festival promises an array of attractions, including indigenous games, flower and vegetable shows, a cooking competition, singing and dance contests, a beauty pageant, a baby show, and a rock concert featuring local artistes.