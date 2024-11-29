Meghalaya's North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy (NEIAH) in Mawdiangdiang has been in turmoil as postgraduate trainees have been on a hunger strike since November 26, protesting the alleged non-payment of their stipend for the past year.

Citing issues pertaining to stipend disbursement, affiliation, and guide allocation, the trainees stated that the authorities have failed to respond and resolve the situation.

As the hunger strike enters its fourth day, the trainees have accused the director, deputy director, and other officials of failing to address their concerns, citing their absence in understanding the issues they are facing.

The issues being raised by the trainees are:

1. Uncertainty regarding affiliation to North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong, Meghalaya till date.

2. No stipend since one year.

3. Lack of guides for academic guidance.

Medical assistance has been provided to the trainees amid increased risk of health concerns.

In another instance in the state, the Vice-Chancellor of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Prabha Shankar Shukla, who has been on 'leave,' requested the Central government to provide security to facilitate his return to the campus on December 2, stating that he does not feel safe.

Shukla also urged the Centre to address the escalating unrest at the university.