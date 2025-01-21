Babysunday Marngar had a brilliant day as he scored a hat-trick for Shillong Lajong FC in their 6-1 hammering of Nongthymmai SC in their OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 match at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo on January 20.

Babysunday (20’, 40’, 60’) led the way for Lajong, while Firstborn Roy Khongsti (22’), Yohaan Benjamin (32’) and Emanbha Marbaniang (63’) got a goal each. Nongthymmai’s only strike was by Donald Tariang (52’).

This was the last first-leg match for both sides and Lajong end with 22 points from seven wins, one draw and one defeat. Nongthymmai stay stuck on 7 points with two wins, one draw and six losses.

Yohaan got the ball rolling with a move up the right flank from where he delivered a perfect cross for Babysunday to head in.

The lead was quickly doubled by Firstborn, also via a header, following a quickly taken corner.

Yohaan went from provider to scorer next when he gathered a long ball and ran into the box. Nongthymmai goalkeeper Akash Thapa came off his line but Yohaan’s low shot clipped the keeper’s boot and went in.

Babysunday then got his second before halftime with a neatly timed run up the left before taking a shot along the ground out of Akash’s reach.

Nongthymmai had three shots on target in the first 45 minutes but none were enough to really challenge SLFC custodian Siwel Rymbai.

Nongthymmai started more aggressively in the second half and a deep corner led to Donald volleying gently but accurately to reduce Nongthymmai’s deficit.

However, things did not get any better, with Babysunday heading in his hat-trick goal before Emanbha benefited from some nice teamwork with Yohaan to make it half a dozen for Lajong.

January 21 will witness the last match of the first leg between reigning champions Mawlai SC and Sawmer SC at 2:30 pm.