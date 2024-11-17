As the Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 came to a spectacular close on November 16, organizers announced that Nick Carter of 'Backstreet Boys', will arrive in Shillong, in March 2025 as part of his 'WHO I AM' world tour.

Before the festival concluded, organisers also announced that tickets for Carter's concert will go on sale starting December 1, 2024.

This year's festival, held in Ri Bhoi district's Bhoirymbong, attracted a large crowd of enthusiastic attendees and featured a wide range of events.

The festival witnessed a star-studded lineup featuring some of the biggest names in music, including Boney M, Clean Bandit, Akon, R3HAB, Bollywood stars - Kanika Kapoor and Jasleen Royal, among others.

On November 15, Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia attended the Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 as the chief guest.

Scindia was extended a warm welcome by Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma who expressed his gratitude for the minister’s presence at the event.

Scindia along with CM Sangma took a walk through the festival venue which boasts several events at the venue. Scindia praised the energy of the people and their love for music, which was evident throughout the event.

One of the highlights of this year’s festival was the "Japan Arena," which showcased the cultural ties between Meghalaya and Japan.