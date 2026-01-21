Meghalaya bags three national awards for digital governance and public services

A sharp fall in maternal and infant deaths powered by real-time health data has emerged as the most significant outcome behind Meghalaya’s sweep of three national awards at the 6th Digital Transformation Summit and Awards held in New Delhi.

The state was recognised for initiatives spanning digital health, public service delivery and geospatial technology, with judges citing measurable outcomes and system-wide integration rather than pilot-scale innovation.

The National Health Mission (NHM), Health Department, Government of Meghalaya, won the award for innovative digital health services and public health data analytics for the MOTHER app. Officials said the platform, which tracks pregnancies and maternal care in real time, contributed to a nearly 60 per cent reduction in maternal deaths and a 34 per cent drop in the infant mortality rate between 2020 and 2025. Health administrators use the data to flag high-risk cases early and ensure accountability across facilities.

Another award went to Meghalaya ONE, a unified digital platform developed under the Planning, Investment Promotion and Sustainable Development Department. Recognised for innovative use of digital technology in public service delivery, the system brings multiple government schemes, services and grievance redressal mechanisms onto a single interface. Citizens can access services online, through physical service centres or with the help of village-level data volunteers, expanding reach beyond urban areas.

The third award acknowledged the state’s use of geospatial technology in planning and infrastructure. The Meghalaya State GIS and UAV Centre, under the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority, was honoured for the Meghalaya State Geo Portal (GeoHub). The platform uses AI-enabled analytics and time-series data to support decisions on urban development, transport, deforestation trends, weather forecasting and water budgeting.

Officials said the recognition reflected a shift towards data-driven governance across departments, linking technology investments to on-ground outcomes rather than standalone digital projects.

The awards were presented at the 6th Digital Transformation Summit and Awards, organised by Governance Now, a publication focused on public policy and governance.