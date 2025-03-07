The Baljek Airport in Meghalaya remains non-operational, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar informed the Legislative Assembly during Friday's Budget Session.

The government is currently in discussions with the Airports Authority of India to make the facility operational for 19-20 seater aircraft, and improve connectivity in the Garo Hills region.

A total of 211.13 acres of land has been acquired for the airport, with 153.13 acres obtained between 1986-1989 and an additional 58 acres in July 2014. The government has spent Rs 3.57 crore on land acquisition to date.

The revelation came in response to questions from Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma and MLA Rupa Marak regarding the status of the Baljek, Jengjal Airport development.