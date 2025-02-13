District authorities in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya have issued an immediate ban on bull and animal fights across the district, following reports of illegal events being organised during local festivals and fetes.

District Magistrate RM Kurbah issued the prohibition order on February 10, citing violations of both the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the Supreme Court's 2014 ruling against bullfighting.

"It has been brought to the notice of the Undersigned that there is rampant holding of Bulls Fight/Animals Fight especially while holding of Fetes/Other Festivals in some areas of East Khasi Hills District," the order stated.

The ban covers the entire East Khasi Hills district and will remain in effect until further notice. Officials warn that violators will face legal consequences under existing laws.

The ex-parte order was issued with immediate effect due to the urgent nature of the situation, highlighting authorities' concerns about ongoing animal welfare violations in the region.

This enforcement action aligns with India's broader efforts to prevent animal cruelty and uphold the Supreme Court's landmark decision against using bulls for entertainment or sport.

Local authorities are expected to increase monitoring of festivals and public gatherings to ensure compliance with the new directive.