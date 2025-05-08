Sohra authorities have imposed an immediate ban on destructive fishing practices across local rivers and streams, following reports of widespread chemical and explosive use in waterways, including the Wahumnup River.

The prohibition order, issued by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mark A Challam under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, targets three specific activities threatening aquatic ecosystems in the region.

"There is rampant use of toxic chemicals, explosive substances and pesticides by some miscreants with intent to kill fish in many rivers, streams and water bodies," stated Challam in the official order dated May 5.

The ban specifically prohibits the use of toxic chemicals and explosives for fishing, the deployment of fine mesh fishing nets, and the dumping of soil or construction waste into water bodies.

Environmental concerns drove the decision, with authorities noting that unchecked continuation of these practices could cause "irreversible effects on the health of rivers, streams and other water bodies" throughout the Sohra Civil Sub-Division.

The order takes effect immediately, with violations subject to legal action under relevant sections of law. The magistrate issued the directive ex parte due to "the nature and urgency of the matter."

Local environmental groups have long advocated for stricter enforcement against destructive fishing methods that not only deplete fish populations but also contaminate water sources vital to downstream communities.