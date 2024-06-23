Meghalaya-based band Da Minot has released their new song and music video, "Ri Shongpdeng Pyrthei." The title means "Land at the Centre of the World" in Khasi, referencing the cultural heritage of the Khasi-Jaintia hills. Released by Rynsan Records, the song explores the origin story of the Hynñiewtrep Hynñiewskum (Seven Huts, Seven Families), believed to be the ancestors of the region's indigenous people.

The composition combines traditional wisdom with modern music, focusing on three Khasi-Jaintia cultural principles: "KAMAI ÏA KA HOK (Earn Righteousness), TIP KUR TIP KHA (Know your Matrilineal and Patrilineal relations), and TIP BRIEW TIP BLEI (Know and understand your Fellow Man to understand the Divine and the Self)." The band believes they are simply playing their humble role in keeping alive what they believe to be one of the greatest treasures of Humankind.

The music video shows regional landscapes and historical figures like U Woh Kiang Nangbah and U Babu Jeebon Roy. It includes Ka Chad Chiphiah, a dance believed to be the first performed on Earth. The video displays locations across the region and underlines human interactions, knowledge transmission, and cultural values.

Da Minot composed and performed the music but did not take credit for the lyrics, stating that "the words and wisdom have always existed since the beginning of time and belong to the Hynñiewtrep." The lyrics showcase Khasi oral literature.

The band released the song and video on June 21, coinciding with World Music Day. The project aims to preserve Khasi-Jaintia cultural identity and promote understanding and respect. It is based on the phrase "Ïeid Ïalade bad Burom ïa jong Kiwei" (Love Yourself and Respect that of Others).

The band includes Priyo Laloo (vocals, duitara), Hammarsing Kharhmar (electric guitar, bass), Dajied Sing Kharkongor (bom, ksiing kynthei, shaker), Swissco Sunn (ksing shynrang, kynshaw, padiah), Melvyn Kharumnuid (drums), and Marwan Rymbai (flute). Guest artistes Joyfully Kharhunai and Synrop Shabong provided backing vocals.

Da Minot hopes to inspire interest in Indigenous knowledge and new art forms rooted in local culture. Their music consistently draws from the rhythms, melodies, and wisdom of the land and its people.