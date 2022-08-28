A group of Bangladeshi smugglers attacked Border Security Force (BSF) jawans on duty in Rongara Border, South Garo Hills District, Meghalaya on Saturday night.

Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Ambedkar said that on Saturday night, a BSF patrol party was checking border roads and probably smuggling routes when a group of Bangladeshi smugglers suddenly pounced on them in the darkness and attacked them with daggers and swords. Subsequently, two jawans were injured.

The attack happened at Rongara Matchakol village close to the international border, which is also not fenced.

Both jawans were rescued by other BSF soldiers and taken for medical treatment to Rongara health centre, from where they were referred to Tura civil hospital for medical care. Both are out of danger, informed BSF officials.

Cattle smuggling from India to Bangladesh is a major problem in the South Garo Hills district and smugglers from Bangladesh smuggled back to India various items like clothes, jewellery, household items, etc.