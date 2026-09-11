Meghalaya bans amplified street performances in East Khasi Hills over noise violations

Street performers using loudspeakers, amplifiers and other sound-producing equipment in commercial areas of East Khasi Hills will now face restrictions, with the district administration ordering an immediate ban on unmonitored amplified performances in public market zones.

The order, issued by East Khasi Hills District Magistrate Abhilash Baranwal on September 9 under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, said noise assessments found that street performances in commercial market areas were exceeding permissible limits.

The administration has prohibited the unmonitored use of single-stage microphones and multi-stage amplification involving high-output amplifiers, Bluetooth speakers and sound boxes in open public market zones without prior permission from the designated authority.

The order also directs street performers to use acoustic, unplugged and non-electronic or non-amplified musical instruments. Performances have been barred along narrow pedestrian thoroughfares, including GS Road, and narrow market corridors where sound can reverberate off buildings.

The district administration has further directed that specific acoustic-friendly locations be identified away from high-density commercial corridors and narrow, echo-prone alleyways. Performances may instead be relocated to designated cultural zones, where available.

The restrictions draw on Rules 5(1) and 5(2) of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, which require prior written permission for the use of loudspeakers and sound-producing instruments in public places. The order also cites Rule 7(1), under which authorities are required to act when ambient noise exceeds prescribed standards by 10 dB(A) or more.

The order records measured exceedances ranging from +10.1 dB(A) Leq to +12.1 dB(A) Leq, triggering the enforcement provision.

The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) has been tasked with enforcing the order and monitoring noise levels in commercial market areas and other affected corridors. It has also been directed to initiate action against violators under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, in addition to proceedings under the noise pollution rules.

The order states that non-compliance will be viewed seriously and action will also be taken under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The order has come into force with immediate effect across the entire East Khasi Hills district and will remain in force until further directions.