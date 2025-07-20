Meghalaya bans heavy vehicles on damaged Nongspung–Laitmawsiang bridge

The East Khasi Hills district administration has issued an immediate ban on heavy vehicles exceeding nine tonnes from using Bridge No. 1/1 on the Nongspung–Laitmawsiang road, citing serious structural concerns.

According to District Magistrate Rosetta Mary Kurbah, the bridge has sustained damage due to repeated use by overloaded vehicles, despite its limited load-bearing capacity. Renovation work on the deck slab is currently underway, and further stress on the structure could pose risks to both commuters and residents.

Officials have warned that any violation of the restriction will be treated as an offence under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with additional legal provisions applied if necessary.

The order, issued under Section 163 of the BNSS, takes effect immediately and will remain in force until further notice. The administration stated that the directive was passed in view of the urgency and safety implications of the situation.