The East Khasi Hills District administration has issued a strict prohibition order against overloaded hay-laden trucks traversing the city, citing significant safety concerns and environmental hazards.

District Magistrate RM Kurbah has implemented an immediate ban under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), targeting vehicles posing potential risks to public safety and urban cleanliness.

Key concerns driving the order include:

- Potential electrical wire contact leading to fire hazards

- Road littering from hay spillage

- Undermining local cleanliness initiatives

Violations of this order will result in prosecution under Section 223 of the BNS, signalling the administration's commitment to enforcing urban safety standards.

The order takes effect immediately and remains in force until further notice, reflecting the urgent need to mitigate transportation-related risks in the city.

Truck operators and transporters are advised to comply strictly with the new regulations to avoid legal consequences.