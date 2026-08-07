Meghalaya bans heavy vehicle parking on highways after Supreme Court order

The East Khasi Hills district administration has prohibited the parking of heavy and commercial vehicles on the carriageway and paved shoulders of National Highways, except at designated parking bays, lay-bys or wayside amenities, with immediate effect.

The order, issued on August 7, states that heavy and commercial vehicles have been routinely parked along National Highways in the district, obstructing traffic and posing risks to commuters. The administration said the practice violates provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002.

The directive follows a Supreme Court order dated April 13, 2026, in a suo motu case related to the Pahalgam accident, which directed that heavy and commercial vehicles should not be parked on National Highway carriageways or paved shoulders except at designated facilities. The responsibility for enforcing the order has been entrusted to district administrations.

Issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the order came into force immediately and will remain effective for two months unless withdrawn or modified earlier. Violations will attract action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in addition to Section 122 read with Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.