Meghalaya authorities have moved to shut down all unauthorised vehicle rental operations after discovering their connection to a recent homicide case that shocked the region.

Transport officials announced sweeping restrictions on private two-wheeler and four-wheeler rental businesses, declaring such activities completely prohibited throughout the state. The decision follows disturbing findings from the investigation into Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, where evidence showed illegal rental services facilitated the crime.

Investigators revealed that Raghuvanshi, along with his wife and the three individuals accused of his killing, had obtained motorcycles through unlicensed rental operators in Shillong before travelling to Sohra, where the murder occurred. This discovery prompted immediate regulatory action from transport authorities.

The state transport commissioner emphasised that no official rental schemes for motorcycles or cars have ever been sanctioned in Meghalaya, making all current operations illegal by default. Officials highlighted that these businesses violate federal motor vehicle legislation designed to regulate commercial transportation services.

Current law requires special permits for any vehicle used commercially, and operating without proper authorisation carries serious consequences. Violators now face potential criminal charges, substantial financial penalties, and immediate seizure of their vehicles by enforcement teams.

The crackdown specifically targets areas like Keating Road, where multiple illegal rental operations have been identified. These businesses have operated without oversight, creating safety risks and regulatory gaps that criminals have exploited.

Transport authorities stressed that the prohibition serves public safety interests, preventing misuse of rental vehicles for criminal purposes. The department warned that enforcement will be comprehensive, targeting both operators running these services and individuals promoting them through advertising.

Officials indicated the ban will remain until proper regulatory frameworks can be developed to govern legitimate vehicle rental businesses in the state.