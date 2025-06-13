The East Khasi Hills district administration on Friday issued an order restricting rallies, protests, and demonstrations within 200 metres of key government establishments, including the Meghalaya Secretariat, Additional Secretariat, and Raj Bhavan in Shillong.

The order came just hours after pro-Inner Line Permit (ILP) activists staged a rally in front of the Secretariat, demanding the implementation of the ILP system in Meghalaya.

District Commissioner RM Kurbah said in the order that such gatherings could obstruct traffic flow, cause crowding and congestion, and potentially disturb public peace and tranquillity.



Also Read: Meghalaya sees tourist surge as state clears its name in murder probe: Minister

“Such demonstrations, if allowed, may hinder movement, create public inconvenience, and pose a threat to law and order,” the official stated.

The administration has urged citizens and organisations to abide by the restrictions and seek designated venues for public demonstrations to avoid legal action.

The demand for ILP has remained a sensitive issue in Meghalaya, with periodic rallies and agitations led by civil society groups pushing for its implementation to regulate the entry of outsiders into the state.