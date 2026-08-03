Meghalaya bans roadside cooking, open fires along Shillong–Sohra route to protect environment and public safety

The Meghalaya government has imposed a prohibitory order banning roadside cooking, open fires and littering along the Shillong–Sohra–Shella Road and other public places within Sohra Civil Sub-Division to prevent environmental degradation and ensure public safety.

The order, issued by Sohra Sub-Divisional Magistrate Miri Mark A. Chyne under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, follows reports of tourists and visitors cooking food at roadsides, viewpoints, parking areas and other undesignated locations.

According to the order, such activities have led to indiscriminate dumping of food waste, plastic, bottles, disposable plates and packaging materials, causing pollution, attracting stray animals, obstructing traffic and affecting the natural beauty of the area.

The administration also expressed concern over the use of LPG cylinders, kerosene stoves, firewood and other open flames at public locations, warning that these pose a serious risk of accidental fires and wildfires, endangering forests, public property and human lives.

Under the order, no individual or group is permitted to cook food or use LPG cylinders, kerosene stoves, firewood or any other cooking or heating appliances on roadsides, lay-bys, viewpoints, parking areas or other public places within Sohra Civil Sub-Division.

The restrictions, however, do not apply to designated picnic sites or locations specifically authorised by the competent authority or the concerned Dorbar Shnong, where cooking is permitted with adequate fire safety and waste disposal arrangements.

The order also prohibits littering and directs visitors to dispose of all waste only at authorised collection points.

Police, executive magistrates, officials of the Forest, Tourism and Public Works Departments, local authorities and concerned Dorbar Shnongs have been directed to strictly enforce the order. Violators will face legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the BNSS, applicable environmental laws and other relevant statutes.

The prohibitory order came into immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders.