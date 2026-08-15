Meghalaya bans sale, stocking and distribution of ‘STING’ energy drink statewide

The Meghalaya government has imposed an immediate statewide freeze and prohibition on the sale, stocking and distribution of ‘STING’ energy drink, citing public health concerns and pending laboratory analysis of the caffeinated beverage.

The order was issued by Dr Joram Beda, IAS, Commissioner of Food Safety, Meghalaya, on August 14 under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

According to the statutory order, the Food Safety Commissioner received public health concerns and formal representations regarding the safety, potential health hazards and labelling non-compliance of the caffeinated beverage marketed under the brand name ‘STING’ across various districts of Meghalaya.

The department said initial enforcement reports indicated widespread availability and consumption of the product among vulnerable groups, including schoolchildren and adolescents, without adequate regulatory verification of its caffeine levels, ingredients and mandatory statutory warnings.

As a precautionary measure, the government has ordered an immediate halt to the movement and commercial availability of the product across the state pending completion of laboratory analysis.

Under the order, all Food Business Operators (FBOs), including carrying and forwarding agents, manufacturers, stockists, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, vendors and online delivery platforms operating in Meghalaya have been prohibited from selling, offering for sale, displaying, stocking, marketing or distributing ‘STING’ energy drink in any form or batch with immediate effect.

All FBOs holding stocks of the product have also been directed to isolate the existing inventory and maintain it in complete status quo.

The order specifically prohibits any movement, transfer or secret disposal of the frozen stock without permission from the Food Safety Administration. Such action may invite proceedings under Sections 55 and 57 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the applicable rules and regulations.

The freeze and prohibition will remain in force across all districts of Meghalaya until further orders, following evaluation of the official laboratory analysis reports.

The order has come into force with immediate effect from the time and date of its issuance.