Meghalaya bans unauthorised brick kilns in West Garo Hills over pollution concerns

Authorities in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district on March 14, banned the operation of all unauthorised brick kilns, citing concerns over air pollution and health risks to workers and local residents.

The order was issued by District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal, who said the move follows directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) mandating the closure of brick kilns operating without environmental clearance to maintain safe air quality levels.

Aggarwal stated that several illegal brick kilns were found to be operating in the district, posing serious health hazards to workers and contributing significantly to air pollution.

“If the operation of such kilns continues, it will adversely affect air quality and have a detrimental impact on the health of both workers and the local population,” the order noted.

Invoking powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the district administration prohibited the operation of all unauthorised brick kilns across the district with immediate effect.

Officials said the directive was issued ex parte due to the urgency of the situation and has come into force immediately.