The Shillong Sports Association (SSA) elected Banteidor Lyngdoh, an advisor to the Government of Meghalaya and former Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, as its new President during the recent general meeting. Lyngdoh brings years of experience in sports through his association with Langsning FC and the SSA itself.

The newly elected SSA team comprises experienced sports administrators and passionate individuals tasked with taking sports in Shillong and the East Khasi Hills district to new heights.

SSA elected Robert Dkhar as the Working President to support Lyngdoh. It also elected five Vice-Presidents – Synshar Rapthap, Cliff R Nongrum, Theory Marboh, Bantylli Narry, and Daniel Thangkhiew.

The association appointed Dipshon L Nongbri as the General Secretary and Samran Syiem as the Assistant General Secretary. Prosper Warjri will continue in his role as the SSA Treasurer.

Additionally, SSA elected secretaries in charge of various sports disciplines, including football, women's football, hockey, badminton, archery, volleyball, table tennis, basketball, athletics, and physical culture, to oversee the development of their respective sports.

The association also elected 10 council members who will contribute to the decision-making process and the overall functioning of the SSA.