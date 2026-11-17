The East Khasi Hills district administration has prohibited overloaded goods-carrying vehicles weighing more than 28.5 metric tonnes from using the newly constructed Umiam Bridge, citing concerns over its structural safety.

The order, issued by East Khasi Hills District Magistrate Abhilash Baranwal on November 12 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, aims to prevent potential damage to the bridge until a permanent weighbridge or suitable mobile weighing facilities are installed at Umiam.

According to the order, the movement of overloaded trucks exceeding the permissible gross vehicle weight of 28.5 metric tonnes poses a serious risk to the structural integrity of the bridge. It also raises concerns over road safety and the security of commuters and other road users.

The prohibition applies to overloaded goods-carrying vehicles operating within East Khasi Hills district, particularly those travelling towards Shillong and crossing the Umiam Bridge.

The administration said the order was issued ex parte in view of the urgency of the situation and will come into immediate effect. It will remain in force until further orders or until a permanent weighbridge or suitable mobile weighing facilities are established at Umiam.

Violations of the order will invite prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.