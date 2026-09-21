Meghalaya beat Punjab 2-1 to top Junior Girls football Nationals

Meghalaya came from behind to defeat Punjab 2-1 and secure top spot in Group C of the Dr Talimeren Ao National Football Championship for Junior Girls (Tier 2) 2026-27 in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on September 20.

Punjab took the lead in the 10th minute when Japleen Kaur scored from a free-kick that caught Meghalaya goalkeeper Dawansaphi Snaitang off guard.

Meghalaya drew level in the 61st minute. Peacefully Pohplet's free-kick was blocked by Punjab goalkeeper Suhana, but Ripaia Phawa reacted quickly to the rebound and fired the ball into the net.

The match remained level until stoppage time, when Meghalaya found the winner. Peacefully stepped up for a free-kick in the 93rd minute and struck from distance. Suhana managed to get a hand to the effort but could not keep it from crossing the line.

The win takes Meghalaya to six points from two matches and confirms their place at the top of Group C. They had opened their campaign with an 8-0 win over Jammu and Kashmir.

With Nagaland withdrawing from the group, Meghalaya have secured their place in the semi-finals without having to wait for Punjab's final group match against Jammu and Kashmir on September 22.

Meghalaya will face the winner of Group A in the semi-final on September 25.