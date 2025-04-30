A hat-trick from Deibormame Tongper led Meghalaya to a 4-0 victory against Rajasthan in Group A of the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s National Football Championship 2025 in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on April 29.

Deibormame scored in the 50th, 54th and 74th minutes, the last coming via the penalty spot.

Riborlang L Lyngkhoi had set things in motion for the Bobby L Nongbet-coached Meghalaya by scoring the opening goal in the 39th minute with a beautiful ball from inside the box that curled and dipped into the net.

Deibor got on the end of a diagonal pass to tap in his first goal early in the second half before adding a second a few minutes later with his left boot while unmarked. Deibor then drew a foul in the box and converted the spot kick himself.

Meghalaya are scheduled to play Kerala next on Saturday. Only the top team from each of the eight groups will progress to the quarterfinals.