Two of Meghalaya's most accomplished beauty queens are gearing up to compete in the prestigious Miss Grand India 2024 pageant. Irene Dkhar and Dr Tanvi Marak are representing the state at the national competition, scheduled for August 11 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Dkhar, a former Miss Northeast and Miss Meghalaya brings a wealth of experience to the contest. Her counterpart, Dr Marak, boasts an equally impressive resume, having previously held the titles of Miss Meghalaya and Miss Sunsilk Northeast.

The Miss Grand India pageant, organised by Glamanand Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., is widely regarded as one of the top three beauty contests in the country. The winner will go on to represent India on the international stage.

Local organisations, including the Meghalaya Youth Tourism Development Society and Miss Meghalaya Organisation, have thrown their support behind the contestants.

As the competition approaches, anticipation is building across the state. Many residents view this as an opportunity to showcase Meghalaya's talent and beauty on a national platform.

The final event will be held at Zee Studio in Jaipur, where Dkhar and Marak will face off against contestants from across India. With their combined experience and the backing of their home state, these Meghalaya representatives are poised to make a strong impression at Miss Grand India 2024.