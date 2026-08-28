Meghalaya begin national junior football campaign against Tamil Nadu

Meghalaya’s junior boys’ football team has left Shillong for Bengaluru to compete in the 2026-27 Junior Boys National Football Championship (Tier 1) for the Dr BC Roy Trophy.

Meghalaya have been placed in Group C alongside Tamil Nadu, Mizoram and Maharashtra. The group winners will advance to the semi-finals.

The state side will open its campaign against Tamil Nadu on September 1 at 11 am. They will then face Maharashtra on September 3 at 11 am before taking on Mizoram on September 5 at 8.30 am.

The 20-member squad will be coached by Playerson Jitem Syiemlieh, with Snenglang Wankhar as assistant coach. Amit Rai is the team manager, while Levon Lyngdoh is the physiotherapist.

A send-off programme was held at the MFA Ground in Shillong before the team’s departure. Meghalaya Football Association president Hamletson Dohling, vice-president Cliff Nongrum and Youth Development Cell chairman Freddy Kharpran attended the programme along with the players’ families.

Dohling urged the players to maintain discipline both on and off the field, while encouraging them to make the most of the opportunity to compete at the national level.

The Meghalaya squad comprises Franky Kharkrang, Mangpaka Nongkynrih, Aiborlang Mulieh, Sannaky Nongsiej, Kishan Wahlang, Shanborlang Khonjee, Samuel Malieh, Seibok Lyngdoh, Damankynsai Marbaniang, Albin Kharbani, Malenga N Sangma, Skhemlang Myrthong, ME Matlai, Adriel Nongbet, Pyrkhat Marbaniang, Wallambok Thongni, Aibannangkhraw Kharumnuid, Andrew Kharsati, Habankhlur Lyngdoh Mawnai and Haban Kara Blah.