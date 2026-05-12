Meghalaya begins faculty recruitment for Tura Medical College

The Meghalaya government has launched a recruitment drive for 59 faculty positions at the upcoming Tura Medical College, signalling progress towards making the institution operational in the 2026-27 academic session.

A notification issued by the state Health and Family Welfare Department on May 12 invited applications for 14 professor posts, 20 associate professor posts and 25 assistant professor posts across multiple medical disciplines.

The medical college, coming up in West Garo Hills district, is being developed under a centrally sponsored initiative aimed at strengthening medical education infrastructure in the Northeast and improving regional healthcare services.

Officials said construction work at the campus is at an advanced stage, while the government is simultaneously working to fulfil National Medical Commission requirements, including increasing hospital bed capacity and appointing qualified teaching staff.

The recruitment process is being seen as a major administrative step ahead of the college’s proposed launch, with the state government pushing to operationalise new medical institutions in both Shillong and Tura.

Meghalaya has long faced a shortage of healthcare professionals and limited access to specialised medical education within the state, forcing many students to pursue studies elsewhere. The government hopes the new colleges will help improve doctor availability and strengthen public healthcare services over the coming years.