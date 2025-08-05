Meghalaya begins land acquisition for Rs 23,000 crore Shillong-Silchar high-speed corridor

The Meghalaya government has kickstarted the land acquisition process for the ₹22,864-crore high-speed corridor connecting Umiam Lake near Shillong to Silchar in southern Assam.

The four-lane expressway, set to pass through Ri-Bhoi district, will be executed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

In an official notification, Ri-Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal urged residents to avoid any new construction or development activity within the designated corridor alignment. “Any unauthorised structures built after the issuance of this notice will not be eligible for compensation,” the notification warned.



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The government has identified seven villages for land acquisition, including Pyllun, Umroi Labansaro, Nongrah, Nonglakhi, Wahmyntait, and Lumsohpoh.

The 166.80-km long highway will begin at Mawlyngkhung near Shillong and end at Panchgram near Silchar. Of the total stretch, 144.80 km lies within Meghalaya, covering areas rich in natural and strategic value.

Officials say the ambitious project aims to transform regional connectivity, spur economic development, and reduce travel time between key northeastern hubs.