Meghalaya begins work on cybersecurity policy amid rising ransomware threats

The Meghalaya government on June 11 launched consultations for a state cybersecurity policy, citing growing concerns over ransomware attacks, data breaches and threats to critical digital infrastructure.

The exercise began at a consultative workshop on strengthening the state's cybersecurity framework held at Lok Bhavan, bringing together representatives from government departments, national cybersecurity agencies, law enforcement organisations and technology institutions.

Information Technology and Communications Commissioner and Secretary Pravin Bakshi said Meghalaya was committed to developing a comprehensive cybersecurity framework to protect sensitive government data and strengthen digital governance systems.

“The Government of Meghalaya is very keen and committed to a comprehensive and robust cybersecurity policy,” Bakshi said.

The initiative follows a national cybersecurity consultation convened by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in May, where states were encouraged to formulate dedicated cybersecurity policies through stakeholder engagement.

As part of the proposed framework, Meghalaya plans to strengthen its State Data Centre, improve cyber incident response systems and establish a dedicated Meghalaya Computer Emergency Response Team (MeghCERT). The state also intends to appoint Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) across departments and ensure compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

Officials said the proposed policy will focus on enhancing cyber resilience at a time when cyberattacks on government institutions and data centres are becoming increasingly frequent across the country.

Bakshi stressed the need for stronger encryption protocols, tighter access controls, secure cloud infrastructure and regular capacity-building programmes for government officials to address emerging cyber threats.

The workshop included technical presentations by experts from MeitY, the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Participants also held discussions on six key areas, including cybersecurity governance, risk assessment, data protection and privacy, incident response, capacity building and public awareness.

Recommendations from the consultations will be incorporated into Meghalaya's proposed cybersecurity policy, which aims to strengthen the security of the state's digital infrastructure and public data systems.