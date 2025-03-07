Meghalaya benefits 1,571 families under PMAY scheme in Mawryngkneng block
The Meghalaya government has aided 1,571 families in Mawryngkneng through the PMAY scheme. The initiative targets affordable housing for various income groups
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A total of 1,571 families in the Mawryngkneng Community & Rural Development Block have benefited under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Scheme during the years 2018-19 to 2023-24, Community & Rural Development Minister AT Mondal informed the Meghalaya Assembly on March 7.
The PMAY scheme aims to provide affordable housing for economically weaker sections. While the scheme has benefited thousands, concerns persist regarding project delays and incomplete housing units.
The information was provided in response to a question from MLA Heavingstone Kharpran regarding the implementation of the housing scheme in the region.
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