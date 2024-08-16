Bethany Hospitals will suspend outpatient services across its locations in Meghalaya on August 17, in response to the recent incident involving medical professionals in Kolkata. The closure, affecting facilities in Shillong, Nongpoh, Umsning, and Bymihat, is part of a nationwide protest called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The hospital group aims to highlight the need for improved safety and respect for healthcare workers. Despite the OPD closure, emergency services will remain operational to ensure critical care needs are met.

Dr Kyntiewlang Sanmiet, spokesperson for Bethany Hospitals, emphasised the importance of the protest. "Our participation reflects the urgent need to address the safety concerns of healthcare professionals," he stated.

In addition to the service suspension, Bethany Hospitals will host candlelight vigils at its Shillong and Nongpoh premises at 6:00 pm on August 16.

The hospital administration has expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to patients and appealed for public understanding during this period of advocacy for healthcare workers' rights and safety.