Meghalaya bets on community tourism and infrastructure to drive visitor growth

Meghalaya is strengthening its tourism sector through a combination of community-led initiatives, improved infrastructure and large-scale investments, as the state looks to sustain its growing appeal among domestic and international travellers.

The state recorded an estimated 18 lakh tourist arrivals in 2025, with more than 300 destinations attracting visitors across its Khasi, Jaintia and Garo Hills. The government is now shifting its focus from promoting natural attractions alone to developing tourism as a key economic sector.

A major part of the strategy is expanding community-owned accommodation. Under the Chief Minister's Meghalaya Homestay Mission Scheme, individuals setting up homestays are eligible for a 70 per cent subsidy, along with easier access to loans through partner financial institutions. The government aims to add 3,000 new homestays by 2028, a move expected to generate more than 6,000 jobs. Entrepreneurs developing premium accommodation under the Chief Minister's Boutique Homestay Scheme can receive subsidies of up to Rs 80 lakh.

Tourism infrastructure is also being upgraded through integrated destination planning. Projects covering the Sohra tourism circuit, including Nohkalikai Falls and Mawsmai Cave, are designed to improve visitor experience by connecting key attractions with better facilities and transport links.

The state is also working on regulatory reforms through the proposed Tourist Trade Act, 2025, while investing in skill development programmes for local stakeholders to improve service standards without undermining community participation.

Music festivals and cultural events have emerged as another driver of tourism. According to the government, seven festivals organised in 2025 attracted more than three lakh attendees and generated an estimated economic impact of around Rs 133 crore, contributing to what has been described as Meghalaya's growing "concert economy".

Authorities are simultaneously expanding adventure and experiential tourism. Developments such as the Meghalayan Age Cave Centre and water-based tourism activities at Umiam are aimed at encouraging year-round tourism beyond traditional sightseeing.

Infrastructure investment is expected to further strengthen the sector. During his recent visit to Meghalaya, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced National Highway projects worth nearly Rs 39,800 crore, covering around 450 km, including the Shillong-Silchar Greenfield Corridor, Jorabat-Barapani Corridor and several highway upgrades expected to improve connectivity to key tourist destinations such as Sohra, Mawlynnong and Krang Suri Falls. He also laid the foundation stone for highway projects worth over Rs 3,200 crore.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently laid the foundation for ecotourism and sustainable livelihood projects worth over Rs 229 crore under externally aided programmes, while Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the newly developed adventure tourism facilities at Umiam, including the state's first sailing yacht, could help generate employment and attract more visitors.

Officials say the focus remains on balancing tourism growth with environmental conservation and community ownership, positioning Meghalaya as a leading destination for sustainable tourism in the Northeast.