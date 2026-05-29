Meghalaya bets on homestays as tourism boom fuels rural livelihoods

Meghalaya is expanding its homestay network as rising tourist arrivals put pressure on accommodation capacity, with the state positioning community-based tourism as a key driver of jobs and rural income.

The move comes amid sustained growth in the state's tourism sector. Tourist arrivals have increased from around 12 lakh in 2018 to more than 16 lakh, while the government has set a target of attracting 21 lakh visitors by 2028. The state's growing appeal has also been reflected in travel trends, with Shillong emerging as India's most-searched travel destination in Skyscanner's 2025 report.

A recent report by NITI Aayog further strengthened Meghalaya's tourism credentials, identifying it as one of the country's few destinations without a clear off-season. The report highlighted attractions such as living root bridges, cave systems and indigenous cultural traditions, underscoring the state's emergence as a year-round destination.

Officials say the rapid increase in visitor numbers exposed a shortage of lodging facilities in several tourism hotspots. Rather than relying solely on large hotel projects, the government opted to promote homestays as a way to expand accommodation while generating income for local households.

The Meghalaya Tourism Homestay Scheme, launched in 2023 in convergence with the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), offers financial assistance of up to 70 per cent for projects costing up to ₹10 lakh. According to government figures, 900 applications were sanctioned under the scheme, leading to the operationalisation of more than 490 homestays, creation of around 1,000 rooms and nearly 1,500 livelihood opportunities.

Building on that programme, the state launched the Chief Minister's Meghalaya Homestay Mission in September 2025. The mission aims to establish 3,000 additional homestays and generate 15,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2028. So far, 80 applications have been approved across all 10 districts.

Beneficiaries say the scheme has helped them enter the tourism sector. Ri Bhoi resident Daminot Kharshandi said, "The Homestay Scheme gave me the financial confidence to launch my business, which I have successfully expanded." He added that the state's tourism branding efforts had brought "more footfalls and revenue".

Another beneficiary, Donny Esmond Rapsang, established Friendship Homestay at Umden Umsaitprah in Umroi after receiving financial assistance of more than ₹9 lakh. Construction began in 2023, the facility was completed in 2024 and opened to visitors in 2025. Besides supporting his family, the homestay has also generated employment opportunities for local youth.

The homestay initiative is expected to play a major role during the 39th National Games in 2027, with Meghalaya planning to accommodate visitors through homestays instead of conventional Games Villages. The approach is aimed at ensuring tourism revenue reaches local communities directly while expanding accommodation capacity across the state.