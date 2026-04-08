Meghalaya bets on sailing events to boost sports tourism at Umiam

A cluster of back-to-back sailing competitions at Umiam Lake has brought renewed focus to Meghalaya’s strategy of using sport to drive tourism and infrastructure growth.

Over ten days, the reservoir near Shillong hosted more than 280 sailors, including international participants, across two major events—the inaugural Indian Sailing League (ISL) and the 4th North East Regatta. Officials say the scale and continuity of the events were designed to position the state as a serious contender in India’s emerging water sports landscape.

The ISL, a franchise-based competition, featured 182 sailors, including 58 from countries such as Russia, Korea, Malaysia and Sri Lanka. Fourteen teams competed across Olympic and youth categories, with a prize pool exceeding Rs 1.5 crore—marking one of the largest sailing events held in the country.

The momentum continued with the North East Regatta, a ranking event organised with the Yachting Association of India. The regatta drew over 100 participants and served as a qualifying platform for national squads, including those preparing for events like the Asian Games. Hosting both events consecutively allowed organisers to sustain visibility for Umiam as a competitive sailing venue.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma linked the events to a broader development plan aimed at transforming Umiam into a year-round tourism hub. “We want to tell everybody that Meghalaya has arrived. We are ready, and every activity we do is building up on that larger goal and purpose that we had in front of us,” he said.

Officials described the initiative as part of a shift towards experience-led tourism, with a focus on attracting high-value visitors and extending stays. Investments in facilities such as the Orchid Water Sports Complex have been central to this effort, alongside plans for expanded accommodation and alignment with national and international sporting calendars.

Partnerships have also played a key role. The ISL was organised with the Umiam Sailing Club and the United De Novo Association of Yachting (UDAY), while the regatta was conducted with the national governing body. Organisers highlighted strong administrative and logistical backing from the state as critical to executing events of this scale.

The support has drawn attention within the sailing community. Admiral Karambir Singh, former Chief of Naval Staff and president of the Yachting Association of India, said the level of backing extended by the state was unmatched and noted the rapid development of Umiam as a premier venue.

On the results front, Bhopal Tritons won the ISL, followed by Vizag Vikings, with Shillong Umiam Navigators finishing on the podium. The regatta saw competitive performances from both Indian and international sailors, including participants from Malaysia, reflecting growing global interest.

Beyond competition, organisers incorporated cultural elements through performances from the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Program, presenting the events as a blend of sport and local identity.

The timing aligns with preparations for the 2027 National Games and broader ambitions tied to India’s 2036 Olympic bid. Officials view such events as test runs for infrastructure readiness and event management capacity.

Back-to-back competitions at Umiam signal a clear policy direction, with the state focusing on youth engagement, tourism and sport to build a long-term sports tourism ecosystem.