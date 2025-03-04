Meghalaya Health & Family Welfare Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh provided a detailed overview of healthcare services at Bhaitbari Community Health Centre (CHC) during today's Budget Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Responding to inquiries from Mizanur Kazi, Lyngdoh listed comprehensive services currently available, including "Daily OPD & IPD Services, Emergency & 24/7 Services, National Health Programmes, Maternal & Child Health Services, and Free Diagnostics & Medicines."

While acknowledging challenges in specialist availability, Lyngdoh highlighted significant improvements in maternal healthcare. "The facility has seen 81% Institutional Deliveries in the past six months with an average of about 90 deliveries per month which is one of the highest in the State," she noted.

Regarding diagnostic capabilities, Lyngdoh stated, "The USG machine procurement is under process. It shall be installed shortly. As per IPHS norms, there is no provision for a CT Scan at a Community Health Centre."

The minister detailed ongoing improvements including trained human resources, enhanced diagnostic services, bio-medical waste management, and specialised maternal care facilities including a New Born Care Unit and Kangaroo Mother Care corner.