Everlasting Pyngrope, Principal of Mynken Christian Higher Secondary School in Bhoirymbong, has been selected for the prestigious National Teachers' Award 2024. The announcement came from the Meghalaya Education Department earlier this week.

Pyngrope's selection highlights the growing recognition of educational excellence in India's northeastern states. His innovative teaching methods and dedication to improving student outcomes have set a new standard for educators in the region.

The award ceremony will take place on September 5 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. This date coincides with Teachers' Day in India, adding significance to the recognition. The National Teachers' Award includes a certificate of merit, a cash prize of Rs 50,000, and a silver medal.