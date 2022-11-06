In a major boost to the National People’s Party (NPP) in 17 North Shillong Constituency, more than 370 leaders and supporters of the BJP joined the party on November 6, which now poses a major strength for the NPP for the upcoming General Assembly Election 2023.

The leaders which include the President of the BJP North Shillong, Alwyn Lyngdoh were welcomed by NPP candidate of the 17 North Shillong Ransom Sutnga, NPP President of Shillong City Lamphang Kharmujai and other party officials at Dorbar Hall, Lawmali on Saturday, November 5, afternoon.

In his speech, Sutnga informed that more than 100 members of the AITC North Shillong will be soon joining the NPP party.

Speaking to reporters, Alwyn Lyngdoh said that the purpose of his resignation is because there is no understanding within the BJP in North Shillong Constituency.

Lyngdoh said that he along with the 370 others does not favour any of the two BJP aspirants - MH Kharkrang and M Kharsyntiew. Left with no option for him and the members they decided to resign from the BJP and join the NPP.