A bike rally in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district was held today to honour the Indian armed forces and express civilian solidarity with frontline soldiers.

The event, organised by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner and led by Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah, came amid heightened border tensions and recent incidents involving Indian troops.

The rally began at Golflink and was flagged off by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shanborlang Warjri. Riders followed a route through the city and concluded the event at the State Central Library, where a short public programme was held.

During her address, Deputy Commissioner Kurbah referenced the recent attack in Pahalgam as a stark reminder of the daily risks faced by armed personnel. She emphasised the importance of acknowledging the dedication of those serving in conflict zones.

“The nation stands united in gratitude. It is through their sleepless nights that we sleep peacefully,” Kurbah said. She added that regardless of deployment, soldiers are not alone in their struggle. “We, the people of India, are with them—standing together in solidarity.”

Kurbah ended her remarks with a note of optimism, expressing confidence in the courage and resilience of India’s armed forces. The event was well-received by participants and onlookers, who viewed it as a timely and meaningful demonstration of support.