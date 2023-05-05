The Binong clan of Ri Bhoi organized a candlelight vigil at Nongpoh MUDA Complex on Friday to grieve the death of late Walinda Binong.

The 19-year-old was a fashion design student at Mody University in Rajasthan and was found dead in her hostel room on April 27. While Rajasthan authorities have declared her death a suicide, her family members expressed disbelief, stating that she was a promising student who excelled in her studies and was due to receive a prize from the college.

The Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), Nongpoh Area Women’s Welfare Association (NAWWA), the Seng Samla, and hundreds of people gathered at MUDA Complex to pay homage and extend their condolences to the bereaved family members of the late Walinda.