The Meghalaya Biodiversity Board clinched an award for Hyperspectral Survey of Reserve Forests - Geospatial Excellence Award in GeoSmart India 2024 Summit which was held in Hyderabad.

The landmark decision followed Meghalaya Biodiversity Board's collaboration with Garuda UAV wherein they conducted forest mapping and comprehensive species mapping for 29 Reserve Forests across the state.

The techniques were carried out using manne and UAV powered high-resolution LiDAR and hyperspectral sensors.

Following the achievement, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated the team for bringing laurels to the state.

Earlier, CM Sangma also released a book - ‘A Sociological Study of The Khasi Religion’ by Dr. Sharalyne Khyriemmujat - which documents the traditional Khasi belief.

The book, penned by Khyriemmujat, also emphasises the role of the Seng Khasi in preserving the indigenous faith.