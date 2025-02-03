Bipin Kumar Ray has taken an impressive eight wickets so far for Meghalaya in their U-23 men's Col CK Nayudu Trophy match against Vidarbha in Nagpur.

Fielding first after winning the toss, Meghalaya dismissed Vidarbha for exactly 200 in their first innings, with Bipin taking 6/70 in 20.1 overs. None of the home team batters were able to pass 39.

Manish Sharma, meanwhile, bagged 3/57 in 19 overs and Abhishek Kumar 1/23 in 8. Conditions favoured spin, with Bipin and Manish accounting for 39.1 overs together out of Vidarbha's total of 56.1.

Meghalaya did not have a good start to their first innings, losing 3/21, but captain Kevin Christopher (18) and Swastic Chettri put on 55 for the fourth wicket. However, Kevin's dismissal was followed in quick succession by others and Meghalaya were 82/7 before Manish and Swastic added a further 57 in an eighth-wicket stand.

The visitors were dismissed for 157 after Swastic ran out of partners. He was unbeaten at the end after making a fine 76 from 132 deliveries, which included nine fours and one six.

At the close of the second day today, Vidarbha were 230/5, giving them a lead of 273 with plenty of time still left in the match. Bipin claimed 2/63 in 19 but it was the part-time bowling of Kevin's that netted 2/27 in 8 overs. Manish (1/55 in 20) claimed the other wicket.