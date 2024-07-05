Bishop Emeritus George Mamalassery, the first bishop of Tura Diocese in Meghalaya, passed away on July 5, at Holy Cross Hospital, Tura. He was 92. The cause of death was severe respiratory issues following months of treatment for fluid accumulation in his lungs.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed his condolences, describing Bishop Mamalassery as "a champion of faith and a beacon of hope" whose legacy would continue to inspire.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of Bishop Emeritus George Mamalassery. He will be fondly remembered as a champion of faith and a beacon of hope. His legacy will continue to inspire us. Condolences to his family, friends and the Christian community in Meghalaya and beyond," the chief minister wrote.

Born in 1932 in Kerala, Mamalassery was ordained in 1960 and volunteered to serve in Northeast India. He arrived in the Garo Hills, then a remote and hazardous region, where he served for nearly two decades before being appointed as the first Bishop of Tura in 1979.

During his 28-year tenure as bishop, Mamalassery significantly expanded the church's presence and services in the region. He established 23 new parishes, each equipped with churches, schools, and healthcare facilities. His focus on education led to the establishment of colleges in Tura and Williamnagar, earning him recognition for improving the region's educational standards.

Mamalassery's contributions extended beyond religious services. He founded the 150-bed Holy Cross Hospital in Tura in 1993 and set up 34 dispensaries across the Garo Hills. His efforts in construction earned him the nickname "Engineer Bishop."

The bishop's work also encompassed social services. He established Bakdil, a diocesan social service centre that has become one of the Northeast's leading NGOs. For his contributions to education, healthcare, and socio-economic development, Mamalassery received the Pa Togan Sangma award from the Government of Meghalaya and an honorary doctorate from the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, in 2019.

Even after his retirement in 2007, Mamalassery continued to serve the diocese from the Priest's Home. His passing marks the end of an era for the Catholic Church in Meghalaya, leaving behind a legacy of service and development in the Garo Hills region.