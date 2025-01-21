The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its list of candidates for the upcoming district council elections in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC), scheduled for February 21, 2025.

The announcement comes after the state government confirmed that the Governor has granted approval for holding the elections. According to Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who oversees district council affairs, the election notification will be issued on January 27. Candidates can file their nominations until February 3, with the scrutiny of nominations taking place on the same day. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations has been set for February 4, and the election results will be declared on February 24, 2025.

Several political parties have declared their candidates for the elections:

- The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has announced candidates for all 29 constituencies across the KHADC and JHADC.

- The National People’s Party (NPP) has released its first list, featuring 18 candidates for the KHADC and 29 for the JHADC.

- The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has declared eight candidates for the KHADC polls.

The BJP's finalized list, approved by its State Election Committee and State President, includes 14 candidates for the KHADC and three for the JHADC.

BJP Candidates for KHADC:

1. Himanta Timung

2. Main Raja

3. Hopingstone Marsharing

4. Brighstarfield Khongwir

5. Councellor Mukhim

6. Elvisstar Kharbudon

7. Ebren Khongthah

8. Fairlock D Ryngksai

9. Kynsaibor Lyngdoh

10. Daniella Nonglait

11. Lewis Janong Sooting

12. Dimandar Lyngdoh

13. Dominic Wahlang

14. Roland Mawsor

BJP Candidates for JHADC:

1. Heimonmitre Phawa

2. Manbha Lyngdoh

3. Shanbor Rymbai

The district council elections are expected to witness a fierce contest as various political parties, including the BJP, NPP, VPP, and KHNAM, field strong candidates in key constituencies.