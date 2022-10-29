BJP State President, Ernest Mawrie condemn and blamed the administration and the police for their failure that led to violence in a peaceful protest organised by the Federation of Khasi Jaiñtia and Garo People (FKJGP) on October 28 at Shillong.

Notably, the FKJGP on October 28 had carried a ‘peaceful’ rally against unemployment which was joined by several other NGOs like KSU, RBYF, and HNYF, as they marched from Motphran towards Madan Iewrynghep (Firebrigade Ground) which turned violent as several passer-by and non-tribals, were brutally attacked by masked men wearing FKJGP scarfs who were part of the unemployment protest.

Mawrie on speaking to reporters said, “It is a totally failure of the administration and the police, how they allowed the procession to take place as it is during school hours and that too in a busy road”.

Marie has urged the state government to put more restrictions on such movements or rallies.

“If one wants to have a peaceful rally it should not create havoc and violence”, added Mawrie.

Meanwhile, two suo moto cases have been taken up against the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People for violence at Laitumkhrah and Sadar Police stations.

With this development, legal action will be taken against FKJGP for the physical assaults and vandalism of pedestrians and commuters.

Meanwhile, the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo has informed that a show cause notice has been issued to FKJGP for violating the conditions of the rally held today in Shillong city.

Notably, several passers-by and non-tribals were attacked by masked men wearing FKJGP scarves who were part of the unemployment protest.

Following the incident on October 28, people were panicking in the commercial hub of the city like the Police Bazar and nearby shops.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tyngsong too took cognizance of the matter and condemn the incident.

“Police are on the job and we have instructed the SP to ensure that there is no untoward incident. We will have to wait for the updates from the police for the next course of action,” stated Tynsong.