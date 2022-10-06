BJP leader Sanbor Shullai has said that his party will continue to support the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government.

The development comes after speculations of the saffron camp withdrawing support to the coalition.

Following allegations of corruption against the Conrad K Sangma administration, Shullai's remarks came almost a month after BJP Meghalaya in-charge M Chuba Ao stated the party would soon make a decision on whether to continue supporting the NPP-led government in the state.

Ernest Mawrie, the party's president for Meghalaya, backed Sanbor's assertion that Ao made the comment without seeking input from other state officials.

Shullai, a cabinet official as well, stated on Wednesday that withholding support from the administration at this time would give its supporters an incorrect impression.

''Ao didn't ask the state's top officials. The issue has been brought up with our central leadership,'' Mawrie said.

The state's coalition government is supported by the National People's Party, which has two MLAs.

The ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance has 48 MLAs, including 23 of the NPP, in the 60-member assembly. Referring to several corruption charges against the coalition government, Ao had said last month the saffron camp was examining the complaints.

“Our workers have been instructed to collect evidence. If required, central agencies will probe the allegations,” he had said.