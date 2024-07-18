The Meghalaya Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the 189th death anniversary of U Tirot Sing Syiem, demanded national recognition for the freedom fighter. The party urged the Centre to give the late Khasi chief his due place in the Parliament by unveiling a portrait of him.

The party also repeated its long standing request to the postal department to release a stamp commemorating the martyrdom of the late Syiem and asked the Education Ministry to include his story in history text books so that his sacrifice inspires coming generations in the state and across the nation.

The party raised their demands at a commemoration ceremony which was held at the BJP headquarters in Shillong by the party’s office bearers - State Vice President Khrawboklang Basaiawmoit, National Council member David Kharsati, and State Chief Spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang. Dr Fenela Lyngdoh Nonglait also addressed the gathering in the state office.

The state BJP commemorated the occasion with day long activities held in the state capital and across various districts of Meghalaya.

State Mahila Morcha team led by its President Susuki Pariat and BJYM team and youth President Mebaker Lyngdoh paid floral tributes at U Tirot Singh Syiem’s statue at State Central Library which was followed by a cleaning drive in the city to spread awareness about the great freedom fighter.

Programmes were also held in Nongkhlaw as well as in other districts of the state organised by state karyakartas and mandals.