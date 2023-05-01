The BJP state president of Meghalaya Ernest Mawrie on May 1 stated that the party was not aware of any talks with the TMC MLAs rumoured to merge with the saffron party. "We don't know if TMC MLAs will join us or not. We're not aware. Maybe they have discussed it with him, but as a party, we're not aware," said Mawrie.

In a press conference, Mawrie refuted the claims of a division in the party and stated that everyone has their own inspirations and are free to speak their mind. However, he also mentioned that the party will soon give a direction that members cannot go out to the press and openly speak against the party.

Mawrie confirmed that they welcome anyone interested in joining the BJP, but the communication should be through the state and centre. When asked if the party will issue a show cause notice, Mawrie stated that they are waiting for directions from Delhi.

This statement from the BJP comes amidst reports of TMC MLAs expressing their desire to merge with the saffron party in the state.