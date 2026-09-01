Meghalaya BJP eyes 25-30 seats in 2028 Assembly polls, says AL Hek

Senior BJP leader and MLA AL Hek on September 1 said the party is confident of winning 25-30 seats in the 2028 Meghalaya Assembly elections and forming a BJP-led government in the state.

Hek said the BJP has already identified constituencies where it believes the party has strong potential and is currently conducting surveys to identify suitable candidates.

“We have already identified the potential seats. Twenty-five to 30 seats are very potential for BJP in the upcoming 2028 election,” Hek said.

He said the party sees electoral potential across the Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills and Garo Hills, while stressing that the final outcome would also depend on the choice of candidates.

Hek said the BJP's organisational network extends from the booth level to constituencies and districts and that strengthening the party remains its primary focus ahead of the election.

On possible defections, Hek said the BJP's doors were open to anyone willing to join the party.

“Anybody who wants to join the BJP, the door is very wide open, 24/7 and 365 days,” he said.

Hek also said there was no leadership dispute within the Meghalaya BJP and that the party's central leadership would decide who would lead the government if the BJP comes to power.

He said seniority alone would not determine the leadership and that the party would seek a leader capable of bringing everyone together and running a strong government.

On the present political arrangement, Hek ruled out any attempt by the BJP to topple the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

“There is no question of toppling the government,” he said, adding that the BJP was willing to work with any political party that wanted to work with it.

Hek also said the BJP was not opposed to a new entrant eventually becoming the party's chief ministerial face, asserting that the central leadership would take the final call based on suitability.

He reiterated that the BJP's immediate objective was to strengthen its organisation across Meghalaya and prepare for the 2028 Assembly polls.